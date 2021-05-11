Lake Echo could be in line for water park originally planned for Lower Sackville

A water-park business will not open on First Lake in Lower Sackville, N.S., and now Splashifax is considering a site in Lake Echo.

The company had hoped to set up waterslides on First Lake by mid-June and had applied for federal and provincial permits.

But municipal zoning in the area does not allow commercial businesses, just non-profit recreational groups.

Paul Russell, the area councillor, said the only way around that would have been if a non-profit group, such as the Sackawa Canoe Club or the Lake District Community Association, had hosted the water park, then contracted the operation to Splashifax.

"So the non-profits would have been the ones collecting the money and would have been in a fairly close arrangement with Splashifax, and that didn't go forward," said Russell.

Lake Echo site near community centre

David Hendsbee, the councillor for the Lake Echo area, said the site under consideration in his area is outside the Orenda paddling course and in a spot where there isn't much boating. According to Hendsbee, it's next to a local community centre.

"There's ample parking there," he said. "It has access to power and washrooms and it's on a bus transit route."

But the company first has to find out if the commercial zoning permits a water park. Hendsbee said Splashifax plans a virtual public meeting to answer questions if the plans can proceed.

In an email, David Wolpin, a co-owner of Splashifax, said the company is in discussions "with a few private and public community partners" to determine the best location. He said if Lake Echo is arranged it would be a 75-day trial and not a permanent installation.

Hendsee said planning officers just received an application on Wednesday and are still reviewing the proposal.

