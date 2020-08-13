Lake Banook cleared of risk after blue-green algae bloom

Halifax Regional Municipality has lifted the risk advisory for using Lake Banook.

The Dartmouth lake's Birch Cove beach had been closed to swimming because of a blue-green algae bloom, but the municipality said Thursday that test results showed toxin levels were within safe limits and the beach has reopened.

Algal blooms are common in the summer heat and are a frequent problem in the lakes around Dartmouth.

In a news release, HRM said risk advisories are issued whenever an algal bloom is observed, and testing is used to determine whether the bloom is producing toxins that could be dangerous to people and pets.

A risk advisory for Lake Micmac is still in place and the off-leash dog area in Shubie Park is closed to swimming.

A bloom of blue-green algae as shown by researchers near Edmonton. (University of Alberta)

