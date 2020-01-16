Upgrades around Lake Banook planned ahead of world championships

Members of Halifax's community planning committee agree with the call to make short-term and long-term improvements in the Lake Banook area.

The Dartmouth paddling venue will host the World Canoe Sprint Championships in 2022.

Municipal staff are recommending upgrades to the boardwalk and to two nearby municipal parks, Silver's Hill and Birch Cove, before the event takes place.

"They need improvements to put our best foot forward for 2022," Coun. Sam Austin said Thursday after the committee agreed to forward the recommendations to regional council.

Terraced seating is in place now on Silver's Hill where spectators can watch the racing, but it is crumbling. According to Austin, there is already a plan that envisions improving and expanding the terraced seating.

Halifax regional staff also want to improve the paths in Birch Cove Park where traditionally an athlete's village is set up for national and international paddling events.

Councillors also noted Thursday that long-term upgrades to Lake Banook will be needed once the world championships are over. (Robert Short/CBC)

The staff report also said long-term upgrades are needed after the 2022 event is over to maintain Lake Banook as a world-class venue and attract future competitions.

"Places like Sherbrooke, Que., and Welland Canal in Ontario are premiere paddling facilities," said Coun. David Hendsbee. "I think we should look at what they have and try to keep up our game."

Coun. Waye Mason agreed the municipality will have to take the lead, but he insisted there should be provincial and federal funding since Lake Banook is a national paddling venue.

"I guess this is a plea to our MLAs and MPs not to expect us to carry the burden on this," said Mason.

