New factory freezer scallop vessel suffers engine failure near Shelburne

A new factory freezer scallop vessel suffered an exhaust system failure in light winds and calm seas Friday near Shelburne, N.S., and needed help from local fishing boats.

The Lady Comeau III is owned by Comeau Sea Foods, a large fishing and seafood processing company based in Saulnierville, N.S.

"There are no reported injuries or fire aboard. The vessel anchored to investigate the problem," Stephen Bornais, a spokesman for the Canadian Coast Guard, said in an email Friday.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CCGS Cape Roger stood by if assistance was needed.

CCGS Cape Roger, left, and the Lady Comeau III are shown on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Name withheld by request)

Bornais said three fishing boats assisted in towing the vessel.

The futuristic, 49-metre-long vessel was built by Astilleros Armon shipyard in Spain and delivered to Nova Scotia in 2020. It's featured in a YouTube video posted by the shipbuilder.

The Lady Comeau III is the latest addition to the Comeau Sea Foods fleet, which includes three other scallop draggers.

Earlier this month, another factory freezer scallop vessel, the Atlantic Destiny, sank on Georges Bank after a fire in the engine room. The crew escaped safely.

