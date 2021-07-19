Lacrosse organizers excited to get 'kids on the floor' as sport returns to N.S.

Lacrosse has returned to Nova Scotia after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season and the third-wave lockdown delayed its traditional spring start.

Organizers had questioned whether the sport would be able to go ahead this year if players had to pay full membership fees for a shortened season.

Donna Goguen, executive director of Lacrosse Nova Scotia, said those concerns were alleviated when funding came through from Canadian Tire Jumpstart, a national charity dedicated to helping young people get involved in sports and recreation.

"It is definitely easier to provide programming at a lower cost than we normally would have to charge, so that kind of subsidy ... it's critical," said Goguen.

Cape Breton Warriors practise at the Cape Breton County Arena in Coxheath, N.S. (Submitted by Brandy Lagace)

The organization, which relies on registration fees to operate, also worried there would not be enough participants if lacrosse conflicted with another summer sport and players could only afford to choose one.

It was difficult securing financial help at first because lacrosse was out of season when relief funding began being offered to sports organizations.

"I can't say enough about having access to that kind of funding for sport in general — and for lacrosse in particular — in the province like Nova Scotia, where the sport is considered a medium-sized sport from a provincial sport organization standpoint," said Goguen.

Around 800 players have signed up to play this year, said Lacrosse Nova Scotia.

Cape Breton Warriors return

The Cape Breton Warriors lacrosse program returned over the weekend.

No games will be played this season, but players will practise skill development and have some intersquad scrimmages.

Brandy Lagace is with the Warriors. She said the funding has allowed many kids to get out and try lacrosse for the first time this summer.

"We want to get the kids on the floor so that they're ... able to grow with the sport," said Lagace.

Some mainland teams are playing official games over the summer.

