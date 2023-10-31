Labour stoppage halts bus service in Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Transit Cape Breton buses aren't running this morning due to a labour stoppage.

An email from Cape Breton Regional Municipality said Transit Cape Breton and Handi-Trans aren't currently operating due to "illegal" labour action by CUPE 759, the union representing outside workers in the municipality.

"The current collective agreement between CUPE 759 and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has a grievance process. This process was not followed," the email said.

Solid-waste facilities are closed, and while waste collection initially got underway Tuesday, it stopped because the disposal sites weren't open.

Residents were asked to remove their waste from the curbside until the next collection day.

The union was not immediately available for comment, but said it would be releasing a statement later Tuesday morning.

Few other details are available, but officials said more information will follow.

