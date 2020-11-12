Liberal leadership contenders Rankin, Kousoulis make rent control part of platform

Two of three contenders running to be the next premier of Nova Scotia have added affordable housing planks, including rent control, to their platforms.

Labi Kousoulis and Iain Rankin, who left their cabinet posts to run for the party leadership, announced Thursday that if they win the race in February, they would temporarily limit annual rent increases to between four and 10 per cent.

This comes less than a week after hundreds of people rallied in downtown Halifax calling for rent control , and in the same year that rental vacancy in Halifax hit a record low of one per cent.

Many housing advocates, renters and some opposition politicians say the whole province, and Halifax in particular, are in a housing crisis.

"What we have is a supply issue," Kousoulis said in an interview. "Once we get the supply equation figured out, then we'll have an automatic relief on the pricing as well."

Kousoulis's policy would apply to existing leases for the next four years. If the Liberals are still in power and under Kousoulis's leadership after the first three years of his rent-control policy, the policy would be reviewed with the possibility of renewing it.

Rankin's policy would apply a four per cent cap to units that are less than 15 years old, and 10 per cent to units more than 15 years old. It would last for the duration of the pandemic and would then be reviewed by a housing task force — something he proposes to create.

Kousoulis also pitched a similar committee of stakeholders to look for solutions to the affordable housing crunch.

Tax breaks proposed

Both men proposed tax breaks for new rental development.

The proposals for rent control mark a distinct break from current government policy. The government of Premier Stephen McNeil has resisted calls for rent control from the opposition NDP for more than two years.

McNeil and his housing minister, Chuck Porter, have recently said they don't think rent control works because it could discourage new private-market development, and Kousoulis does not disagree with them.

"Rent control gives certainty to those who have an apartment now," Kousoulis said. "It does not supply more units.

"Now, having said that, we are in an area where some developers can pretty much charge whatever they want and get away with it, because if you don't have anywhere to live, sometimes you bite the bullet and you spend a lot more than than you can afford or even what should be a proper rent."

No housing strategy released by Delorey

Kousoulis said he wants to take care of the supply shortage by encouraging more private development through tax breaks and other incentives. He said that while those new units might be pricey, he's counting on the increased supply to "trickle down" and alleviate the shortage of more affordable housing.

Randy Delorey, the other Liberal leadership contender, has not released a housing strategy and his campaign has not responded to CBC's request for comment.

Sound Off: N.S. Liberal leadership platforms are starting to take shape 2:49 After a relatively sleepy start to the Nova Scotia Liberal leadership race, the candidates are finally starting to differentiate themselves. Not just from each other, but from Stephen McNeil's leadership style and stances.

