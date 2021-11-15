Labatt announces upgrades to Halifax's Oland brewery

Labatt is spending $8 million to install a bespoke pasteurizer at the Oland Brewery in north-end Halifax.

The announcement made Monday is part of $25 million in upgrades the company plans to spend on its Nova Scotia breweries and facilities.

"It's a great investment in the community and the brewery to keep longevity," said Marc Ballantyne, general manager of the brewery.

Pasteurizers are a necessity in order for beer to be made safely. What makes this pasteurizer unique is that it can process bottled and canned beer at the same time. According to the company, it will be the first of its kind in North America

The brewery will be closed for six weeks between December and January for the installation, but Ballantyne said there will be no layoffs.

"We're keeping all our employees on site. We have lots of work for them to do," he said.

No beer shortages, but traffic impact

Eight different brands of beer are made in the Halifax brewery. Ballantyne said there won't be any shortages of beer because the brewery has been building an inventory in anticipation of the holiday season.

Ballantyne said the new equipment will greatly enhance how much beer can be pumped out — 25 per cent more cans and 10 per cent more bottles.

The upgrade also means the brewery will use less water and run more efficiently, Ballantyne said.

The new pasteurizer will be able to process bottles and cans at the same time. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

In order to install the pasteurizer, an opening will need to be created on the south-facing wall of Russell Street.

The upgrades will have an impact on traffic in the area. Ballantyne said Russell Street between Agricola and Isleville will be closed and only open to local traffic due to the amount of forklifts, cranes, tractor-trailers and overhead power line work.

Beer has been made in the Oland Brewery on Agricola Street since 1905.

