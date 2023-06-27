3 men sentenced in 2021 death of Yarmouth man

Three men have been convicted and sentenced in the death of a Yarmouth, N.S., man in 2021, according to police.

On May 24, 2021, RCMP in Yarmouth were called to a King Street home to respond to a report of a man who had been shot.

Officers found 41-year-old Kyle Van Drunen outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Three men were charged.

RCMP said Tuesday that on June 23, James Spurrell pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a firearm and was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

On June 8, Gordon Hein pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and was sentenced to six years in federal prison for that crime as well as other crimes committed in 2020 and 2021, according to police. Hein was charged for pepper spraying Van Drunen after he was shot but before he died.

On March 30, Herbert Spurrell pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and was sentenced to two years in a provincial facility.

