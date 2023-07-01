Nova Scotia's Kori Cheverie lands guest coaching role with Pittsburgh Penguins

Nova Scotia's Kori Cheverie will serve as a guest coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2023-24 season.

The Penguins announced the move on Friday in advance of their development camp in Pittsburgh. Cheverie, from New Glasgow, joins the team as part of the NHL Coaches' Association guest coach program.

According to a media release, Cheverie, 36, will work with the Penguins coaching staff during the development camp, training camp in September and periodically after that during the NHL season.

Cheverie, a former captain of the Saint Mary's Huskies, has had a successful run as a coach.

She has been an assistant coach with the national women's team since 2021.

She helped Team Canada to the Olympic gold medal in 2022 and served as the assistant coach at the last three world championships. Canada won gold in 2021 and 2022.

She became the first woman to coach a Canadian men's national team when she served as an assistant coach at the world under-18 tournament in 2022.

She coached at Ryerson University, now Toronto Metropolitan University, from 2016-21 and became the first woman to be named a full-time assistant with a men's hockey program in the history of Canadian university sport.

Cheverie spent last season coaching in the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association.

She worked with the Arizona Coyotes coaching staff at the team's 2022 development camp as part of the organization's diverse coaching program.

Earlier this year, Cheverie coached the Nova Scotia women to a silver medal at the Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

