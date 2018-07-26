Former CEO, lawyer seek bail pending appeal in Knowledge House stock fraud case

Two of Nova Scotia's most notorious white-collar criminals will ask for bail today, one day after being taken into custody in the blockbuster Knowledge House fraud case.

Daniel Potter, the 66-year-old former CEO of the defunct tech firm, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison, while the company's 55-year-old former lawyer, Blois Colpitts, was sentenced to 4½ years.

The disgraced executives, found guilty in March of conspiracy to manipulate the firm's share price and carrying out fraudulent activities in a regulated securities market, have appealed their conviction.

The co-conspirators used multiple manipulative techniques to prop up the firm's share price.

Though the Crown had estimated the fraud was about $86 million, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Kevin Coady said Wednesday he would not put a specific dollar figure on the scheme, instead calling it a "large scale multimillion-dollar fraud."

Knowledge House, the once high-flying Halifax technology darling, developed software the company promised would revolutionize the elementary, high school and post-secondary education systems.

