Former CEO, lawyer seek bail pending appeal in Knowledge House stock fraud case
New

Two of Nova Scotia's most notorious white-collar criminals will ask for bail today, one day after being taken into custody in the blockbuster Knowledge House fraud case.

Daniel Potter and Blois Colpitts were sentenced to prison terms on Wednesday

The Canadian Press · The Canadian Press ·
Former Knowledge House lawyer Blois Colpitts, front, and former CEO Dan Potter are shown at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, March 9, 2018. (Robert Short/CBC)

Daniel Potter, the 66-year-old former CEO of the defunct tech firm, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison, while the company's 55-year-old former lawyer, Blois Colpitts, was sentenced to 4½ years.

The disgraced executives, found guilty in March of conspiracy to manipulate the firm's share price and carrying out fraudulent activities in a regulated securities market, have appealed their conviction.

The co-conspirators used multiple manipulative techniques to prop up the firm's share price.

Though the Crown had estimated the fraud was about $86 million, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Kevin Coady said Wednesday he would not put a specific dollar figure on the scheme, instead calling it a "large scale multimillion-dollar fraud."

Knowledge House, the once high-flying Halifax technology darling, developed software the company promised would revolutionize the elementary, high school and post-secondary education systems.

