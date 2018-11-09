N.S. private school blames potential layoffs on loss of international students

The headmaster of a private school in the Annapolis Valley is blaming possible layoffs on the loss of international students.

Joe Seagram said about 75 students who applied for permits after travel restrictions were imposed on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic have still not been given permission to attend King's-Edgehill School in the Windsor area.

"About 40 of them have already said they're not coming to the school and about 35 are still holding out hope," Seagram told CBC's Mainstreet.

"So we're doing all we can to get those 35 into the country."

Seagram said he expects to lay off 20 per cent of his workforce, and the remaining staff are facing salary cuts.

Headmaster Joe Seagram says dozens of international students are caught in immigration limbo and may not be able to attend the Annapolis Valley private school this fall. He told guest host Carolyn Ray about the impact this will have on the school. 8:53

In an email to CBC, a federal spokesperson for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada acknowledged that international students contribute more than $21 billion annually to the Canadian economy.

Lauren Sankey said students who are not able to travel to Canada can "complete up to 50 per cent of their program online."

But Seagram said King's-Edgehill does not have the resources to appropriately put its curriculum online.

"That's a big ask," said Seagram.

"To do distance learning properly, that's a full-time job. It's not as simple as giving students a list of topics on Monday and quizzing them on Friday."

Seagram said the school's quarantine protocols for all its students have been approved, and other international students who do arrive will not pose a risk to the public.

King's-Edgehill also plans to do more outdoor activities with its students.

