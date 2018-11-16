Guns, drugs, explosive material found in Kings County search

Kings District RCMP seized metal drums containing a large amount of marijuana and packets of shatter, a potent cannabis concentrate, on Wednesday at a shipping company in Kentville.

The recipient of the packages, Ryan John Griffiths, 37, came to the shipping company while the police were there and was arrested.

According to a press release, police also obtained a warrant and searched the man's home.

Cash, valuables, mushrooms (psilocybin) and firearms were seized, including hand guns and long guns. A large quantity of ammunition was also seized.

Police found an explosive material and called the RCMP's explosives disposal unit. Police also found items indicating drug trafficking.

Griffiths, of Canaan, Kings County, has been charged with careless use of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance under the Criminal Code.

He was also charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing under the Cannabis Act.

He has been released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 18.