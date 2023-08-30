Some roads in Kings County flood amid provincewide rainfall warnings

Heavy rainfall across Nova Scotia has caused some flooding in the Kings County area, according to RCMP.

Nova Scotia is under an Environment Canada rainfall warning, with up to 80 millimetres of rain expected throughout Wednesday.

RCMP are asking motorists to avoid Highway 1 in Avonport, English Mountain Road in Coldbrook and Prospect Road in New Minas. They also say Belcher Street in Port Williams and Gaspereau River Road in Walbrook are dealing with some flooding.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said the roads are still passable, but there is some pooling water that drivers should be mindful of.

"It hasn't affected any homes, it hasn't affected any communities," he said. "It's just … the ground is still so saturated from all the water that we've received this summer that the rainwater's just not draining away."

Drivers are also being asked to be cautious in the Halifax area. The municipality sent out an alert saying areas across the region are experiencing localized flooding and residents should try to avoid driving through flooded areas.

Roads are also beginning to flood in the town of Wolfville. King County's Regional Emergency Management Organization posted to social media that there's flooding at the corner of Laura Moore and Main Street. As well, Sunnyside Road in Greenwich is beginning to wash out.

Elsewhere in Greenwich, Hennigar's Farm Market has closed temporarily for flood cleanup.

Elaine Hennigar, co-owner of the market, says the store is at the bottom of a hill so when flood water rushes down, it can enter the building.

"It was up to pretty much up to your waist behind the store, but then it started trickling in and it's probably about ankle deep throughout the rest of the store," she said in an interview Wednesday.

She said staff rushed to get items off of the floor, though water did get into the walk-in fridge and some produce was lost. Staff at the market are still trying to get rid of the remaining water, she added, and the market well remain closed Wednesday and possibly Thursday as they deal with store cleanup and checking on the whole farm.

"Out in our petting area, we were kind worried about the animals. We have some goats and some bunnies," Hennigar said. "But luckily, we had someone go and check on them and they were OK. But it's kind of a mess out there now.

Thunderstorm warnings

Some areas of Nova Scotia are also under severe thunderstorm warnings, including the

Cobequid Bay area of Colchester County, the north part of Colchester County, the larger Halifax area and Pictou County.

Environment Canada said these areas may see up to 100 millimetres of rain, as well as hail, high winds and torrential rainfall.

MORE TOP STORIES