Kings County man charged with sex offences involving teen

A 39-year-old man from Nova Scotia's Kings County is facing sex charges involving a teenage girl that stem from a number of incidents over the course of years.

Nova Scotia RCMP said Wednesday they were contacted by the alleged victim this past July. She was 16 years old when the incidents began in 2013. RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the alleged abuse continued until this past summer.

David Harrison of Canaan was arrested on Tuesday after police searched his home with a warrant. He has been charged with sexual assault, luring a child and sexual exploitation.

During the search, police seized a cellphone and were able to recover evidence that supported the victim's claims, said Clarke.

Harrison is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Wednesday.

Police are asking that anyone with information about these incidents contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or anonymously via Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).