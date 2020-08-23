High bacteria levels close beach in Porters Lake

Halifax Regional Municipality closed Kinap Beach in Porters Lake on Sunday after finding high bacteria levels in the water.

The municipality advised of the closure in a news release. The beach will remain closed until further notice.

As at all supervised beaches in HRM, water at Kinap Beach is regularly tested for water quality according to Health Canada guidelines.

The advisory did not explain the cause of the high bacteria levels but said, generally, factors such as dogs, birds, wildlife and high temperatures contribute to bacterial growth.

MORE TOP STORIES