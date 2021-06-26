Kinap Beach in Porters Lake, N.S., closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels

Kinap Beach in Porters Lake, N.S., was closed to swimming on Saturday after water quality testing found high levels of bacteria.

People were advised to stay out of the water until further notice, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Albro Lake in Dartmouth is also closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels.

City staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised municipal beaches, which are set to open for the summer on July 1 when lifeguard supervision begins. Water quality is also tested at Malay Falls, which is unsupervised.

The release said preliminary testing has indicated that bacteria levels at Kinap Beach exceed Health Canada's swimming guidelines.

High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, wildlife and high temperatures.

City staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels are safe and will update residents when the beach reopens.

