Police seek leads in 1994 killing of Kimber Leanne Lucas

Twenty-five years after the death of Kimber Leanne Lucas, Halifax Regional Police are still looking for her killer.

Lucas was 25 at the time she was killed. She was seven-months pregnant.

On Nov. 23, 1994, police were called to a report of a possible death at 5783 North Street at about 8:40 a.m..

Lucas's body was found in the back alley of the building. She had been stabbed.

The medical examiner's office later ruled her death a homicide.

Police say Lucas was in the area of North and Maitland streets between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 23.

Police seek information

Police believe there are people who have information that could help solve the case.

In a news release, police said they "hope that the passage of time will encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know."

"It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation."

Anyone with information on Lucas's death can contact police. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Lucas's case is also part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice's Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

