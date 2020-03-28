Up to $58.6M in unspent COVID-19 relief may never return to N.S. government

The provincial government's rush to provide COVID-19 financial help to thousands of Nova Scotia businesses could mean almost $60 million earmarked for pandemic relief will go unspent — but will not be returned to provincial coffers.

That's one of the major findings of a report issued Tuesday by Nova Scotia Auditor General Kim Adair, who examined early COVID-19 relief measures including the province's the decision last year to hand $100 million to Dalhousie University.

The school was tasked with distributing the money, including to businesses forced to close due to public health measures, aid for large tourism operators and some funding for workers who didn't qualify for federal programs.

The province, under the previous Liberal government, "handed control" of the money to the university, including interest generated from the fund, according to the auditor general.

"The quick response of government to the public health emergency is commendable; however, spending $100 million before relief programs were developed and costed is concerning," Adair wrote in her report.

"By spending and committing $100 million to Dalhousie University before relief programs were fully developed and costs were known, the province was no longer able to redirect any potential savings if the funding earmarked for relief programs was not needed.

"We are concerned that this money, spent before the government knew how much it would need, will never return to the province."

Agreement review

Of the original $100 million, $23.9 million had not been spent as of this summer, and another $34.7 million went to loan guarantees for the tourism sector and is "sitting at Dalhousie University" until the end of the program in 2027 or one of the operators defaults on their loan.

The original agreement has since been amended to ensure any money left over after the programs wind up in 2027 will go Research Nova Scotia, a non-profit group with the mandate to support, organize and co-ordinate the funding of research in Nova Scotia.

"While we did not find any indication of fraud or significant errors, the absence of a documented program framework leaves the province open to risk," Adair noted in her report.

During the review of the agreement with Dalhousie University, auditors noted:

Risk assessments were not consistently done.

The agreement between the university and the province was missing standard contract clauses.

Goals and objectives appeared to be understood but not all included performance measures.

Monitoring was not documented by the province.

"The province needs to develop guidance for emergency relief programs including expectations for emergency funding situations," according to a key recommendation from the report.

The governing Liberals also gave the university full control over who it could subcontract work to, a problem for the auditor general.

"That means the province accepted a significant level of risk by relinquishing control," said Adair.

$30M to daycares

The auditor general's office also examined the province's attempt to keep daycare operations afloat and at-home daycare providers in business during the early months of the pandemic.

The report noted auditors found "no documented evidence of comprehensive monitoring" of the province's $30-million daycare support programs.

Auditors found the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development had no documented process to administer the emergency child-care grants, nor was there a secondary review process "to check the accuracy or appropriateness of grant application decisions."

In one case, auditors found a daycare that received an overpayments of $132,000. The error was noted as "a result of overcounting staffing costs for multiple rounds of the grant."

In her recommendations, Adair calls on the province to "develop guidance on providing grants in emergency situations," and urges the Department fo Education and Early Childhood Development to "perform audits to ensure the emergency child-care grants accurately went to entitled recipients."

The report does note that when it comes to keeping daycare operators viable, the money appears to have done the trick. According to the Education Department, 96 per cent of licensed child-care centres active in March 2020 had reopened by August 2020, and 89 per cent of family home child-care businesses returned to service by September 2020.

