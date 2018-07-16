Skip to Main Content
Kings County man dies in snowmobile-pickup truck collision
Nova Scotia

Kings County man dies in snowmobile-pickup truck collision

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a snowmobile and pickup truck collided head-on, leaving one man dead.

Collision happened in Aylesford on Friday evening

A 60-year-old man from Canaan, N.S., has died after a snowmobile and pickup truck collided on a road Friday evening.

The collision happened on Granite Lane in Aylesford around 6:30 p.m.

Police said it was a head-on collision and the man operating the snowmobile died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. No one else was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

