Kings County man dies in snowmobile-pickup truck collision

A 60-year-old man from Canaan, N.S., has died after a snowmobile and pickup truck collided on a road Friday evening.

The collision happened on Granite Lane in Aylesford around 6:30 p.m.

Police said it was a head-on collision and the man operating the snowmobile died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. No one else was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

