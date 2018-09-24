Glace Bay boy tested for hepatitis after finding dirty needle at school playground

Jason Inch is angry that someone carelessly discarded a used syringe on the grounds of a Cape Breton elementary school — a needle that his three-year-old son found and picked up.

"When you send your children to school, they're supposed to be safe," said Inch. "It's not the school's fault, I know that. But to fathom how someone can do that, it just blows my mind."

The incident happened Sept. 18 at Glace Bay Elementary.



The Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre for Education confirmed that pre-primary students were playing outside when two of them found a needle on the ground. The centre said staff put it in a sharps container and contacted parents, suggesting the children see a physician as a precaution.

Inch said his son A.J. has been tested for diseases, such as hepatitis, that can be contracted from dirty needles. Initial results have come back negative.

He was shocked to find out what had happened and said it's a sad reflection on the town of Glace Bay.



"If you have an addiction, you have a problem … OK, it happens everywhere," Inch said. "But you don't leave something like that on school grounds. It just blew my mind."

A.J. Inch was one of the children that found the used needle, according to his father. (Submitted by Jason Inch)

There are several sharps disposal units in downtown Glace Bay, a few blocks from the school, placed there by the Ally Centre of Cape Breton.

Executive director Christine Porter said this incident underscores the need for more units. The Ally Centre has been lobbying Cape Breton Regional Municipality council to fund such a program across the municipality.

"Although some very influential people, including our chief of police, have promoted that idea, it's not going anywhere within our council and it's frustrating," said Porter.

Jason Inch said A.J. has been tested for diseases such as hepatitis. (Wendy Martin/CBC)

Inch commended the school for its handling of the incident. He said teachers have talked to his son and other students about what to do if they find anything similar in the future. The regional centre for education said the school custodian is checking the school grounds each morning before students arrive.

But Inch said the family can't put what happened behind them just yet. He said A.J. will have to undergo more tests over several months before they can be sure he hasn't contracted a disease.