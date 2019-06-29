Young players get chance to take the floor with NBA champion

Young basketball players are getting the chance to learn from NBA champion Danny Green this weekend.

Players ages 8-16 gathered at Dalhousie University on Saturday to run basketball drills with Green, who helped the Toronto Raptors to the title earlier this month.

The camp is put on by Gold Level Sporting Events, a non-profit organization that connects young people with opportunities to play basketball.

Logan Crosby is a participant in the two-day basketball clinic. He hopes to make it to the NBA. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

"I love it because we're talking with an NBA champion," said 11-year old Logan Crosby. "He runs us through a lot of drills and it's cool. At a normal camp, you don't see an NBA champion that has over a million fans on social media."

Ball-handling, shooting, passing and defence are the focus on the floor. Green, with two NBA championships on his resume, is best known for his outside shooting.

When the kids aren't practising, they have the chance to ask Green questions — on basketball or whatever burning curiosities they have about winning the NBA championship.

Ryan Hayes is already talking about going to the NBA, and what universities will get him there.

Ryan Hayes, 11, said Duke University is one of his dream schools to get to the NBA. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

"It's really awesome," said Hayes. "I get to see my friends, talk to an NBA champion. He was really nice. He took a lot of time to just listen to us."

A way to give back

Green, 32, said he had access to basketball camps growing up in the U.S., but nothing that compares to this clinic.

Danny Green of the Toronto Raptor's forward, takes questions from young basketball players on Saturday. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

"I try to give back to every community that I've played in, that I've called home," said Green.

"There's no real secret to success. You gotta work really hard, put the hours in. You gotta make sacrifices. Less video games, less partying, less hanging out. More working at whatever you want to be."

