Why can't we play with our friends? Nova Scotia's top doctor answers kids' COVID-19 questions

If your kids have been having a hard time understanding the new rules designed to keep Nova Scotians safe during the pandemic, Dr. Robert Strang might have the answer.

The province's chief medical officer of health has created a series of YouTube videos addressing common questions from children.

Why can't we play with our friends or play sports? Why was school cancelled? How sick will I be if I get this? Is it just like the flu? Strang answers all of those questions.

Fortunately, the Easter Bunny is an expert in social distancing and has been practicing good paw-washing since he was just a young bunny. This year’s Easter egg hunt may be a little different, but I’m sure we will all be able to find ways to make it fun 😀 —@StrangRobert

As of Friday, Nova Scotians are being urged to practise physical distancing by staying two metres away from people at all times, and not to gather in groups more than five.

Strang has also said citizens should stick to walking and biking in their own neighbourhoods, and not visit family or friends.

Schools across the province are closed until at least April 3, but Strang has said it's likely the closure will be extended for up to eight more weeks.

