Additional child pornography charges laid against Mount Uniacke man

The RCMP's internet child exploitation unit has laid additional charges against a Nova Scotia man who is already facing charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The lawyer for Kevin Ernest Lavigne, 58, appeared in Nova Scotia provincial court in Shubenacadie Monday to answer to charges that were laid in October.

Lavigne was initially charged with transmitting and possession of child pornography. After a search of Lavigne's Mount Uniacke, N.S., home, the police unit laid additional charges of making child pornography, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Lavigne has been in custody ever since that second arrest.

In court Monday, lawyer Ian Hutchison said he'd just received word of three additional charges against his client: two of possessing child pornography and one of transmitting child pornography. The latest allegations cover a period from May to October.

The matter has been put over to next week to give Hutchison and his client time to consider their next move.

