Women dies after being struck at crosswalk in Kentville

The woman was hit by a truck while walking her dog across a marked crosswalk Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating and say a man, 41, was driving a truck on Belcher Street

Police say the woman was walking her dog around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Warren Kay/CBC)

A woman has died after being hit by a truck while walking her dog across a marked crosswalk in Kentville, N.S., Tuesday morning.

The Kentville Police Service said officers responded to Belcher Street and Oakdene Avenue around 7:35 a.m. The woman died at the scene, according to a press release. Her name has not been released.  

Police said a 41-year-old man was the only person in a pick-up truck heading east.

Kentville police are investigating with the help of an RCMP Accident Reconstruction Team. 

