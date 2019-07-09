Women dies after being struck at crosswalk in Kentville

A woman has died after being hit by a truck while walking her dog across a marked crosswalk in Kentville, N.S., Tuesday morning.

The Kentville Police Service said officers responded to Belcher Street and Oakdene Avenue around 7:35 a.m. The woman died at the scene, according to a press release. Her name has not been released.

Police said a 41-year-old man was the only person in a pick-up truck heading east.

Kentville police are investigating with the help of an RCMP Accident Reconstruction Team.

