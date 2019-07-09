Women dies after being struck at crosswalk in Kentville
The woman was hit by a truck while walking her dog across a marked crosswalk Tuesday morning.
Police are investigating and say a man, 41, was driving a truck on Belcher Street
A woman has died after being hit by a truck while walking her dog across a marked crosswalk in Kentville, N.S., Tuesday morning.
The Kentville Police Service said officers responded to Belcher Street and Oakdene Avenue around 7:35 a.m. The woman died at the scene, according to a press release. Her name has not been released.
Police said a 41-year-old man was the only person in a pick-up truck heading east.
Kentville police are investigating with the help of an RCMP Accident Reconstruction Team.
