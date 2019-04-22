Fire marshal investigating cause of van fire that spread to building
Fire departments called to the former church near Kentville around 5 a.m.
Firefighters in the Annapolis Valley responded to a van fire and found it has spread to an adjacent storage facility Monday at around 5 a.m. outside Kentville, N.S.
"It was going up the wall, into the attic space and at that point it became a very significant fire," said Kentville fire chief Brian Desloges.
No one was inside the building, which is a former church at the corner of Prospect Road and Highway 12.
Crews had the fire under control within half an hour and spent additional time ensuring the fire wasn't still active in the attic and the rest of the building, Desloges said.
He said the vehicle is owned by the heating and ventilation company that uses the storage space. The fire marshal is now investigating why the van started to burn.
Desloges said there was "heavy smoke damage" but the building can be repaired.
About 45 firefighters from Wolfville, New Minas, Kentville and Waterville responded.
