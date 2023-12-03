Burgers, chowder, fish and chips: Kentville's prepaid meals make sure no one goes hungry

For Mark Rogers, making a difference was as simple as printing off a few signs and calling up restaurants in Kentville.

Rogers is one of the people behind the community's pay-it-forward meal program.

People can pay for meals at restaurants in advance and leave the receipts on the door. Anyone in need of a meal can grab one of the bills and the restaurant will serve them, no questions asked.

"All I did was print off some posters and knock on a few doors," he said. "It's a Band–Aid, but at least it puts food in someone's stomach."

Rogers was inspired after seeing other communities try this initiative. He wasn't sure what the response would be, but he says a long list of restaurants in Kentville quickly jumped on board.

Offer a hot meal

"People through no fault of their own can't afford some of the rents that are there these days or for whatever reason they find themselves without a place," said Rogers.

"All we're trying to do, with the absolutely amazing assistance of these establishments and their amazing clientele, is offer them at least a hot meal, which isn't going to put anybody out."

He says the increase in homelessness in Kentville is alarming. He met one man who was living in his car with his cats because he couldn't find an affordable place to live.

Meal receipts are shown in the window of S&J's Diner. (Mark Rogers)

"This little town that I've lived in for 63 years has several different tent encampments," he said.

"When I checked today, we had at least 20 people that are homeless, meaning living in tents or elsewhere within our town. That doesn't count the people who are couch-surfing or whatever."

Rogers says he's touched by the support from those who are buying the meals.

'There's no reason to stop this'

He says at the Kings Arms Pub, one couple purchased five meals in advance, including fish and chips, a burger and chowder.

Rogers says while they've started it in time for the holiday season, it will continue as long as it works.

"There's no reason to stop this. Ideally governments will step in and address the situation. Governments at all levels: municipal, provincial and federal," he said. "As long as there's a need, we will attempt to keep this going."

