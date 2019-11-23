Kentville man dies after vehicle crashes into river

A 51-year-old man from Kentville, N.S., has died after a vehicle went into a river in Brooklyn Corner, Kings County on Saturday morning.

RCMP were called to the scene on Lovett Road at about 9:50 a.m.

The vehicle had been traveling south when it left the roadway and hit the water.

Lovett Road was closed for many hours after a fatal car crash on Saturday. (Adrian Johnstone)

Emergency crews were able to get the man out of the vehicle to take him to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Lovett Road was closed to traffic for hours on Saturday, but police expected the road to reopen later in the evening.

