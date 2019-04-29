Kentville man charged with sex offences against 2 women and 2 girls

RCMP have charged a man from Kentville, N.S., with sex offences including luring a child, obtaining sexual services for consideration and obtaining sexual services for consideration from someone under the age of 18.

Police arrested Bradley Lloyd Clarke, 40, on Monday on Cornwallis Street in Kentville. He made a brief court appearance Tuesday and is being held until another appearance on Thursday.

Police allege Clarke committed the offences against two women and two girls under the age of 18. RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said one of the women alerted police in February.

"One of the victims themselves contacted the provincial human trafficking tip line, which is manned by police officers 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Marshall said. "And from that tip or that report, the investigation was started."

That investigation was conducted by Nova Scotia's human trafficking unit, made up of RCMP and officers from Halifax Regional Police.

At the time of the complaint, Clarke was facing two-year-old charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, luring a child and obtaining sexual services for consideration from someone under the age of 18.

However, on Feb. 18 Nova Scotia provincial court Judge Ronda van der Hoek stayed those earlier charges, saying they had taken too long to make their way through the court system.

Under the Supreme Court of Canada's Jordan decision, cases like Clarke's must be completed in 18 months. Van der Hoek calculated his case took 19 months. The Crown is appealing her decision.

