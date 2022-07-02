Kentville grocery store damaged in Canada Day fire

There's no word on when a grocery store in Kentville, N.S., will reopen after a fire Friday afternoon left the front of the building damaged.

Kentville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Hamilton said crews responded a call for a fire at an Independent Grocer location on Main Street at about 4 p.m. Friday.

Hamilton said firefighters found heavy smoke around pillars at the front of the building. He said the fire travelled up one of the pillars to the roof.

The store was closed for Canada Day.

Hamilton said there were no injuries reported, though two firefighters were transported to hospital due to the heat. They were later released.

"As some of you are aware, we experienced a fire at the store yesterday and will be closed until further notice," store officials said in a Facebook post. "We are devastated but thankful no one was injured. Thank you to all of the fire departments who came to our aid and to our community for all of your of support."

Fire believed accidental

Authorities believe the fire was accidental and began after some yardwork done earlier in the day nearby caused a small fire that spread unnoticed for a few hours.

Hamilton said there's extensive damage to the front entrance and water damage to the main part of the store and the basement.

Some 80 firefighters attended the scene, Hamilton said, including members from the Berwick, New Minas, Port Williams and Greenwich fire departments.

