Heritage advisory committee recommends redevelopment plan for downtown buildings
Halifax regional council will debate the plan Tuesday
Halifax's heritage advisory committee agree has agreed with Dexel Developments on its plan for redeveloping the block between Province House and Grand Parade.
The project involves two vacant lots and two provincially-owned buildings on Granville Street: the Kenny-Dennis Building and the Acadia Recorder Building. Both are designated municipal heritage buildings and both are currently vacant.
The bottom three storeys of the Kenny-Dennis building was built in 1841 as a warehouse for T and E Kenny Merchants. The Acadian Recorder building was headquarters for one of Nova Scotia's oldest and longest-running newspapers from 1900 to 1930. The Acadian Recorder was founded in 1813 by Anthony Holland.
The buildings will be part of a mixed-use commercial and residential complex with frontage on Barrington, George and Granville streets. Stores will be constructed along Barrington and 120 residential units will be accessible from Granville.
The height of the proposed development ranges from eight storeys on Granville Street to nine storeys on Barrington Street. The proposed garage will have three levels of underground parking with 110 spots.
Heritage planners agree with Dexel Developments' proposal, but have some recommendations. They think there should be a contingency plan to maintain the structural integrity of the buildings while a parking garage is being constructed.
They also recommend the developers incorporate public art, particularly along the blank wall that will be seen from Barrington Street.
Halifax regional council will debate the recommendations from the heritage advisory committee on Tuesday.
