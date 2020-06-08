Skip to Main Content
Heritage advisory committee recommends redevelopment plan for downtown buildings
Nova Scotia·New

Heritage advisory committee recommends redevelopment plan for downtown buildings

Halifax's heritage advisory committee approved a plan for redeveloping the block between Province House and Grand Parade, which includes the Kenny-Dennis Building and the Acadia Recorder Building. The committee's recommendation will be debated by Halifax council on Tuesday.

Halifax regional council will debate the plan Tuesday

Pam Berman · CBC News ·
The Kenny-Dennis building is a registered heritage property at the corner of George and Granville streets in downtown Halifax. It's currently vacant and is slated for redevelopment. (Google Street View)

Halifax's heritage advisory committee agree has agreed with Dexel Developments on its plan for redeveloping the block between Province House and Grand Parade.

The project involves two vacant lots and two provincially-owned buildings on Granville Street: the Kenny-Dennis Building and the Acadia Recorder Building. Both are designated municipal heritage buildings and both are currently vacant.

The bottom three storeys of the Kenny-Dennis building was built in 1841 as a warehouse for T and E Kenny Merchants. The Acadian Recorder building was headquarters for one of Nova Scotia's oldest and longest-running newspapers from 1900 to 1930. The Acadian Recorder was founded in 1813 by Anthony Holland.

The buildings will be part of a mixed-use commercial and residential complex with frontage on Barrington, George and Granville streets. Stores will be constructed along Barrington and 120 residential units will be accessible from Granville.

The height of the proposed development ranges from eight storeys on Granville Street to nine storeys on Barrington Street. The proposed garage will have three levels of underground parking with 110 spots.

Heritage planners agree with Dexel Developments' proposal, but have some recommendations. They think there should be a contingency plan to maintain the structural integrity of the buildings while a parking garage is being constructed.

They also recommend the developers incorporate public art, particularly along the blank wall that will be seen from Barrington Street.

Halifax regional council will debate the recommendations from the heritage advisory committee on Tuesday.

About the Author

Pam Berman

Reporter

Pam Berman is CBC Nova Scotia's municipal affairs reporter. She's been a journalist for almost 35 years and has covered Halifax regional council since 1997. That includes four municipal elections, 19 budgets and countless meetings. Story ideas can be sent to pam.berman@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.