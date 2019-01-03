Skip to Main Content
Morning fire guts building, closes road near Kennetcook
New

A structure fire near Kennetcook, N.S., has shut down a section of Route 354 near Noel Road and fire crews remain at the scene.

Local fire departments, EHS and RCMP are at the scene

CBC News ·
The structure sustained significant damage. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The fire started before 5 a.m. Fire departments, EHS and RCMP were called to the property. 

Fire officials at the scene weren't immediately available for an interview. 

We'll have more on this story as it develops. 

The fire is believed to have started before 5 a.m. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)
Route 354 between Kennetcook and Noel Road remains closed. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

With files from Paul Palmeter

