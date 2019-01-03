New
Morning fire guts building, closes road near Kennetcook
A structure fire near Kennetcook, N.S., has shut down a section of Route 354 near Noel Road and fire crews remain at the scene.
Local fire departments, EHS and RCMP are at the scene
The fire started before 5 a.m. Fire departments, EHS and RCMP were called to the property.
Fire officials at the scene weren't immediately available for an interview.
We'll have more on this story as it develops.
With files from Paul Palmeter