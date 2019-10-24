Kennetcook man charged with drug-impaired driving after hit and run

A Kennetcook, N.S., man is facing charges after he hit a vehicle in a coffee shop parking lot and then got into another collision, allegedly while impaired by drugs.

RCMP say the incident began around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when officers received a call about a hit and run at a coffee shop on Highway 354 in Kennetcook.

Police say a woman was parked at the store when someone saw a man hit her car in the parking lot with a van.

She got into her car and drove down the highway to find him. She spotted the van further down the stretch of road getting towed out of the ditch after a second collision.

The woman followed the driver until he pulled into a driveway.

RCMP officers arrived at the address and arrested the driver, who they said was showing signs of impairment.

The man was issued tickets for failing to remain at the scene of an accident and not having a valid driver's licence, insurance or registration.

The 39-year-old is also facing charges of driving while impaired by a drug and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on Dec. 16.

