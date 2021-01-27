Worker saw 'river of fire' below him during blaze in Halifax

Firefighters extinguished a fire that sent heavy black smoke billowing through Halifax's north end on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to a building under construction at Massachusetts Avenue and Columbus Street at about 9:10 a.m.

Jeff Gooch, a worker at the site, said some roofing primer fell off a crane while it was being hoisted up, and some propane below "instantly caught on fire with the primer."

Major fire after industrial accident at Halifax construction site. No injuries and fire is under control. (Video courtesy Wayne Pitts). <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNS</a> <a href="https://t.co/ALzDNtmAzO">pic.twitter.com/ALzDNtmAzO</a> —@PaulRPalmeter

Gooch was on a lift when the fire broke out below him.

"We have a lot of flammable stuff here on site and it just lit up everything," Gooch said. "There was a river of fire flowing right underneath us. It was something I never saw before."

A worker at the site said the fire broke out when roofing primer fell onto some propane tanks below. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

No one was injured in the fire, which was under control within about half an hour.

A fire investigator has been called in.

Firefighters extinguish hotspots at the fire on Wednesday morning. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

