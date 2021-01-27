Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Worker saw 'river of fire' below him during blaze in Halifax

Fire broke out at a building under construction at Massachusetts Avenue and Columbus Street in Halifax on Wednesday morning.

Fire broke out at a building under construction at Massachusetts Avenue and Columbus Street

CBC News ·
Flames engulf part of a construction site in north-end Halifax on Wednesday morning. (Wayne Pitts)

Firefighters extinguished a fire that sent heavy black smoke billowing through Halifax's north end on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to a building under construction at Massachusetts Avenue and Columbus Street at about 9:10 a.m.

Jeff Gooch, a worker at the site, said some roofing primer fell off a crane while it was being hoisted up, and some propane below "instantly caught on fire with the primer."

Gooch was on a lift when the fire broke out below him.

"We have a lot of flammable stuff here on site and it just lit up everything," Gooch said. "There was a river of fire flowing right underneath us. It was something I never saw before."

A worker at the site said the fire broke out when roofing primer fell onto some propane tanks below. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

No one was injured in the fire, which was under control within about half an hour.

A fire investigator has been called in.

Firefighters extinguish hotspots at the fire on Wednesday morning. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now