After two serious accidents in less than 48 hours, the province is looking at improved signage on a winding stretch of highway in Cape Breton.

Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines says he went to Kellys Mountain recently to take a look at the spots the accidents happened.

He saw where a tractor-trailer loaded with shrimp went through a hairpin turn near the bottom.

Changes there could include a realignment, but there is no immediate plan for that.

"Besides a realignment, we were hoping to bolster the safety considerations there with additional signage and maybe some flashing lights to indicate just how tricky that turn is."

RCMP Const. Eric Latwaitis stands by a look-off on Kellys Mountain. (Brittany Wentzell/CBC)

Highway 105 includes the Seal Island Bridge and quickly ascends Kellys Mountain to an elevation of 240 metres. It's also a part of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Although the speed limit is 100 kilometres an hour, the posted speed limit goes down to 45 km/h to allow drivers to make a sharp turn near the bottom of the mountain.

Hines said realignment could be looked at eventually.

"That would certainly be longer term," said Hines. "We would want to work within the existing infrastructure."

The turns and rapid elevation changes pose some unique challenges to drivers, according to Victoria District RCMP Const. Eric Latwaitis,

"Some of the accidents… it's a combination of factors, we'll have people who are unfamiliar with the road," said Latwaitis, who said those people don't always obey the posted speed limits.

If drivers are unfamiliar with the road, it can also be particularly troublesome at night.

The local detachment has seen about seven serious accidents in that area in 2019. There were around six serious accidents there in that area in 2018.

A sign at the base of Kellys Mountain near the Seal Island Bridge. (Emily Latimer/CBC)

The area can become busy as it is a popular roadway for both locals, visitors and people trying to get to Newfoundland via the ferry in North Sydney.

"That's a huge factor, especially this time in the summer," said Latwaitis. "The view here is spectacular … people want to stop and take photographs."

Latwaitis said the weather also plays a role in the winter time.

His advice is for locals to be patient and not tailgate and for visitors to keep up with the speed limit and only pull off where it's safe at the look-offs.

