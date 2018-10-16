Playing and promoting blind hockey a goal for Halifax's Serbu

Kelly Serbu was a 19-year-old junior A hockey player in Halifax when he noticed he was having difficulty with his vision on the ice.

After a series of tests, it was revealed he had a degenerative eye condition called Stargardt macular dystrophy.

Before he turned 20, he was legally blind.

"I continued to play junior hockey with that diagnosis, but ultimately I had to stop driving and modify my lifestyle so I could continue doing the things I wanted to do," Serbu said Monday.

Serbu still plays hockey. He was part of Canadian blind team to defeat their counterparts from the U.S. in a three-game series this weekend in Pittsburgh.

Halifax's Kelly Serbu captains the Canadian team and hopes blind hockey makes it into the Paralympics. (Submitted by Kelly Serbu )

Known for his tenacity on the ice, Serbu went on to earn a law degree from Dalhousie University.

Now a 47-year-old lawyer, he's one of the driving forces behind blind hockey in Canada. He's the captain of the national blind team.

"The ultimate goal is to bring attention and awareness that there is blind hockey out there for visually impaired kids and that they have something to look forward to and the can play for their country," said Serbu. "Our ultimate goal is to have it become a Paralympic sport."

Serbu was named the top forward at the tournament.

Serbu did a law degree at Dalhousie. He began to lose his vision while still in his teens. (Submitted by Kelly Serbu)

Another Nova Scotian, 18-year-old Alex Angus MacEachern of Mabou, also plays for the Canadian team. The team also has two 60-year-old players from Ontario and Quebec.

There are some different rules in blind hockey.

Those include using a larger, metal puck that has ball bearings in it to make a rattling noise. Goaltenders wear bandanas to cover their eyes and the nets are slightly lower than regulation nets.

What a great weekend in Pittsburgh with my ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CDNBlindHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CDNBlindHockey</a>⁩ brothers. Proud to bring the GOLD back to Canada. Looking forward to the next series in March 2019 in Toronto. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoQuit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoQuit</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HockeyIsForEveryone?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HockeyIsForEveryone</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/USABlindHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USABlindHockey</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/LzWaWOJ8Z7">pic.twitter.com/LzWaWOJ8Z7</a> —@serbu22

Different coloured helmets are worn by players to rate their sight levels.

Because players have differing levels of sight, players are required to make passes while rushing up the ice with the puck to encourage parity.

"It's definitely competitive and that's no different from when I would have played in junior," said Serbu. "Everybody is out there giving 100 per cent."

