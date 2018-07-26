Pay attention to pets as temperatures soar, says expert

As temperatures soar across Nova Scotia, pet owners are reminded that pets are not as equipped to deal with the heat as we may think. After all, they are wearing full fur coats.

Samantha Lawrence, an animal-care specialist at Homeward Bound City Pound in Dartmouth, says the shelter takes steps to ensure their animals are safe in the heat.

"We try to minimize the amount of time our animals spend outside," she said. "We limit the amount of time volunteers take them out for walks and we try to limit the amount of time that they go in the back exercise run."

Mischa and Mila use the water to keep their temperature down. (Sara Lowe)

Different breeds of dogs handle heat differently. Lawrence says that dogs with fair skin or thin hair are at risk of getting sunburn and owners should use pet-safe sunscreen for their protection.

Dogs with short snouts and pushed-in faces, like French bull dogs and pugs, can't handle the heat as well as others. These dogs have a difficult time breathing and panting, which keeps them cool.

"You can take them out for potty breaks and short walks," says Lawrence, "but you have to be very cautious because they can overheat really easily."

Pugs and other short-nosed breeds have trouble breathing in hot weather. (Danica DeJong)

There are ways to tell if a dog is not coping well with the heat. Increased panting, red gums and lethargy are all indicators that a dog has had too much sun.

In bad cases, a dog could have a seizure. "If you're noticing anything off, consult your veterinarian," says Lawrence.

Buddy, a golden retriever, is shown at Chez Deslauriers beach in Pomquet. Dogs with fair skin and thin hair are at risk for sunburn. Experts recommend pet-safe sunscreen. (Tiffani Woodington)

There still are ways to have fun in the sun with your pets. For walks, Lawrence advises going out in the morning and evening when the sun isn't as strong.

Sidewalks and roadways can be too hot for a dog's paws in the middle of the day. There should be shaded areas In the backyard with access to drinking water.

Lawrence recommends freezing food and toys in water as a fun treat for your pup. (Jenny Cowley)

One trick is to set up a kiddie pool or sprinkler. "It keeps them cool and it keeps them having fun, especially if they like water," says Lawrence.

For a special treat, Lawrence suggests freezing wet food, treats and toys in a large bowl of water. "It takes them a while to get to the good stuff, but it's a good way to keep them cool."

Owners should treat pets as they would treat themselves, says Lawrence.

"If you're feeling the heat, your dogs are especially going to be feeling the heat. Don't subject them to anything you wouldn't be comfortable with personally."

