Former N.S. woman finally finds long-lost brother despite government hurdles

Kathy Ahmad's long search for her brother after the two were separated at a young age came to happy ending when she reached him Thursday from her home in Toledo, Ohio.

"I am very lucky, so lucky," she told CBC's Maritime Noon, which aired a story about the siblings earlier this week.

A CBC online version of the story and a newspaper article about the search led her to a name, John Tanner of Richibucto, N.B.

"I said, 'Hello, I'm your sister, Kathleen,' and he kept saying, 'Oh my God, oh my God.' I knew immediately because he sounded exactly like my brother, Peter [Leopold], in New Glasgow," Ahmad, 66, said Friday.

The woman was adopted by a family when she was 10 and went with them to live in Ohio.

Kathy Ahmad's younger brother, John Arthur Landry, was born in Pictou on June 15, 1953. (Kathy Ahmad)

She and Tanner, who was nine when she last saw him, had previously been in the same foster home. She began her search for her brother when she became an adult, hiring a lawyer and private investigator, and having her DNA test results posted on a genealogical website.

Both Ahmad, Tanner and Leopold, the youngest sibling, were born in Pictou. The children went into foster care when they were preschoolers.

Tanner was adopted and went to live in Halifax. He moved to New Brunswick and has lived in Richibucto with his wife and family for the past 40 years.

He told CBC Friday that hearing from his sister was the greatest thing he could ever imagine.

Tanner said the tears he shed during the call with his sister were the first in 50 years.

The two talked for hours. "Last night, for the first time, I actually felt like a brother," he said.

Ahmad is unhappy that the two were kept apart for so many years, something she blames on the Nova Scotia government's steadfast refusal to unseal adoption records.

The province is one of the last in the country to maintain the closed policy.

Kathy Ahmad did track down her brother, Peter Murdock Landry Leopold, who lives in New Glasgow, N.S. (Kathy Ahmad)

"I wish I would have contacted the media 50 years ago," Ahmad said.

Following the media stories, she said she heard from people all over Nova Scotia who didn't have much information, but still wished her well.

"They were so heartfelt. It was so kind of those people to reach out. But it just goes back to why can't Nova Scotia let 60-year-old siblings get to know each other? That still just breaks my heart."

She wants others to experience the same joy she's feeling right now.

"Especially if they remember their siblings, if they remember growing up for part of their life with the siblings, like we did."

That bond compelled her not to give up.

"I've missed him since I was 10-years-old and I just wanted him back so desperately and it was so frustrating not being able to have any information."

Ahmad told Tanner her adopted parents wanted to make John part of their family but the adoption agency responded that the boy said he was happy with his new adopted family and didn't want to leave.

But he said that information was never passed on to him.

'You'll never find her'

Another sad revelation concerned a similar effort by John's adopted mother, who thought the two were twins and also made an attempt to reunite them.

"She went to the adoption agency in Halifax and said, "How can you separate twins? I want this girl, too,' and she was told, 'No, she's in the States and you'll never find her.' So he remembered those words 'you'll never find her,'" Ahmad said Friday.

"I asked him what he remembered of me. He said, 'I remember I always wanted to stand beside you because I felt you would take care of me.'"

Ahmad said she's checking flights and weather forecasts in order to plan a trip to the Maritimes to see her brother.

"I was planning to come in June but I can't wait that long to see John."