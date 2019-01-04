Pyjamas donated to IWK in memory of girl who wanted to give comfort to others

It was an early Tuesday morning eight years ago when Brynn Aucoin heard her 14-year-old cousin Katelyn Robarts had died of cancer. Aucoin's mother woke her up, broke the news and tucked her back into bed.

"I kept thinking about all the things she necessarily wouldn't be able to do, which probably isn't the way she would have wanted us to think about it," said Aucoin, who was in Grade 10 at the time.

Katelyn was 11 when she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood and bone marrow cancer that is often fatal for children.

During one stay at the IWK children's hospital in Halifax, the Rothesay, N.B., girl asked friends and family to bring pyjamas. She didn't want to wear the uncomfortable gowns provided.

"She talked about how she received pyjamas and how it's the best thing she could have ever received in the world," said Drew Robart, one of Katelyn's school friends.

"It just made her feel like someone was thinking of her."

Katelyn's PJ Project

Soon after, Katelyn began delivering pyjamas to other patients. That began a project that would outlive Katelyn and keep her memory alive for hundreds of people.



"It made her feel at home and comfortable in a place she otherwise may not be," Robart said. "She wanted to give that back to other people."

Brynn Aucoin and Drew Robart look at photos of Katelyn on a computer. The pair hope to continue Katelyn's PJ project for years to come. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Aucoin, Robart and more than 10 other friends now meet annually to plan deliveries and continue Katelyn's PJ Project.

They drop off between 100 and 200 new pairs of pyjamas to the IWK Health Centre each year.

'I hope they help make your day a little brighter'

It began in school, with people reaching out to donate clothing. What started as a few students gathering a few pairs of pyjama pants soon turned into a school-wide effort.

Rothesay High School still collects new, unworn pyjamas for the project. The dozen friends or so who carry on the project remain close-knit, eight years after Katelyn's death.

Every pair of pyjamas they send is attached to a note from Katelyn, telling her story.

"[Pyjamas] always made me feel better and they were something different, something new," Katelyn wrote. "They may just be a pair of pyjamas, but I hope they help make your day a little brighter."

'A lot of love in the room'

While Katelyn's parents regularly drop off packages to the ward where she stayed, the pyjamas collected by her friends are passed out wherever needed, commonly in the emergency room.

Her friends say Katelyn inspired those she met.

She had a way of making someone feel like her best friend, Robart said. She was smart and organized with an attention for detail. Even when she was sick in the hospital, she'd complete her homework.

On Saturday, Katelyn's friends plan to drop off more than 100 pairs of pyjamas to the IWK Health Centre. The delivery is something the friends, now all in their early 20s, look forward to.

"I think there's just a lot of love in the room," Aucoin said. "There's a pretty particular way we like to package it up based on how Kate used to."

Robart says that when he's working on the PJ Project, he knows that's where he's supposed to be.

"It's definitely a reminder for me to be mindful of everything you're doing," he said. "Whenever we're doing anything, I like to think Kate's watching over us. Whenever any little good thing happens, I think, 'OK. Maybe that wasn't just luck.' It's nice to think about that.

"I like to think Kate's happy that we're all together."