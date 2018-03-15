Murder trial set for next spring in disappearance of Dartmouth woman

A 43-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man will go to trial next spring on charges of second-degree murder and interfering with human remains.

Owen Patrick Nelson appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Thursday morning to set dates for his judge and jury trial, which is scheduled to begin May 4, 2020, and run for 20 days.

Nelson was charged in the disappearance and presumed death of Karen Lee MacKenzie.

The 43-year-old Dartmouth woman was last seen on Feb. 25, 2018. She was reported missing about a week later. Her remains have never been found, despite multiple searches of locations in Halifax, Lunenburg County and Hants County.

MacKenzie and Nelson had dated and he had previously been subject to a court order to stay away from her.

The Crown has consented to allow Nelson free on conditions while he awaits trial.

