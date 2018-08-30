A star softball pitcher eyes another national title, this time on home turf

If Nova Scotia's East Hants Mastodons have any chance to repeat as Canadian men's fast pitch champions this week they will need a massive effort from pitcher Justin Schofield.

The national softball championship tournament got underway in St. Croix, N.S., on Wednesday with the Mastodons splitting their first two games and Schofield striking out 15 batters.

"We want to go out there and prove what we did last year wasn't a fluke and we want to repeat as champs this year," said Schofield.

Schofield pitched in all three of the Mastodons's playoff wins last year when they won the Canadian Fast Pitch Championship in Saskatoon. It was just the third time in 37 years a team from Nova Scotia won gold. The Brookfield Elks did it in 1980 and the Halifax Jaguars in 1998.

"He pitched every inning in the playoffs for us last year and he was an absolute stud," said East Hants coach Chris Hopewell. "He's a world-class pitcher."

The East Hants Mastodons are shown after they won the national title last year in Saskatoon. (Submitted by East Hants Mastodons)

Playing in the nationals this year is special for Schofield, as the games are being held 20 minutes from his home in Grand Pré. It means lots of family and friends will get to see him play in a big tournament.

"To see all the faces of the young kids behind the backstop is great, and it wasn't that long ago that was me when the tournament was here in 2004 and 1998," said the 28-year-old Schofield. "It's pretty amazing to have it here."

In the stands for the Mastodons's tournament opener was Schofield's 18-month-old son, Gordon.

Not holding still for long and keeping his mom, Montana, very busy, Gordon was wearing his own ball jersey with his dad's number 41 on it and "Lil Schof" across his back.

"As a pitcher you are always trying to block out the crowd, you don't want to hear anything. But there's that one voice I can pick out from a mile away. I can hear him when he cries or when he says, 'Go daddy,'" said Schofield. "It's pretty special to have him here, it's really nice."

Gordon Schofield takes in the game. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

But softball season is hard on family life at the Schofield household, a short walk from the Grand-Pré National Historic Site.

Schofield also plays for a team in Ontario that travels all over North America. The Hill United Chiefs play in the highly competitive International Softball Congress (ISC).

In Schofield's first season with the Chiefs last year they won the ISC championship in Grand Rapids, Mich. It was the team's fourth title in five years.

"It makes it tough being away in the summertime pretty much every Friday to Monday basically," said Schofield. "But I have great support at home. If I didn't have it then I wouldn't be able to do it."

Schofield was named to Canada's national team last year and will soon find out if he will be on the list of players to be considered for next year's national team and a trip to the world championship tournament in the Czech Republic.

The championship game for the Canadian Fast Pitch Championship is set for Sunday in St. Croix.