Justin Barron named to Canada's team for world junior hockey tournament

The last two months have been big for Halifax Mooseheads defenceman Justin Barron.

He was selected in the first round of the NHL draft by the Colorado Avalanche this fall and now he's been named to Canada's roster for the upcoming IIHF world junior hockey tournament to be played in Alberta.

The Mooseheads captain left Halifax to go to Red Deer last month for the extended training camp and tryout process.

Hockey Canada was hoping the camp would go smoothly without any COVID-19 complications. But everything had to be shut down when two players tested positive.

When the players were cleared to return to the ice, Halifax's Barron continued to impress. Not known for his offensive output, the defenceman scored three goals in his first four scrimmage games.

Justin Barron says the team Canada training camp, which was shut down for two weeks after two players tested positive for COVID-19, was a tough process.

The 19-year-old Barron, who's older brother, Morgan, will be going to the New York Rangers training camp in a few weeks, will now join his new teammates inside a tournament bubble in Edmonton.

All 10 teams in the tournament are expected to arrive in the bubble on Sunday to quarantine and be tested before the tournament starts Christmas Day.

Canada plays its first of four preliminary-round games on Boxing Day against Germany.

