Stunning development as jury dismissed in 1st N.S. case under Westray law

There is a startling development in the criminal negligence trial of a Nova Scotia man charged under the so-called Westray law.

The jury in the trial of Elie Hoyeck has been dismissed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court and the case will continue with a judge alone.

The sudden switch follows a question from a juror and the activity of one of the Crown attorneys in the case.

The juror who started it all submitted a written question to the judge. She wanted to know why she and some of the other jurors had had their LinkedIn profiles searched by Crown prosecutor Alex Keaveny.

She questioned whether the search was appropriate and asked why it was only done for some jurors.

Keaveny apologized to the court. He says his only intention was to find out more about some jurors who had been vague about their backgrounds on the forms they were required to fill out.

He said he did a simple Google search and the first thing that popped up was the LinkedIn profiles.

LinkedIn informs account holders when their profile is examined and who's doing it, which is how the juror found out what Keaveny had done.

Justice James Chipman accepted Keaveny's explanation that it was inadvertent. But the judge said the optics for trial fairness are bad and that it taints the process.

Chipman reluctantly agreed with the joint Crown and defence recommendation to dismiss the jurors.

Hoyeck is charged with criminal negligence causing death for the September 2013 fire at his auto-repair business in Cole Harbour, N.S., that claimed the life of mechanic Peter Kempton.

Kempton was using an acetylene torch to remove the gas tank from a derelict minivan when the vehicle ignited.

Hoyeck has pleaded not guilty.

On Wednesday, Joe Spence, who was working alongside Kempton the day of the fire, told the jury that there was little safety oversight and several non-functional fire extinguishers at the auto-repair business.

The Westray Bill was introduced after the 1992 Westray mine disaster in Plymouth, N.S., that killed 26 miners. The Crown was unable to successfully prosecute mine managers under the existing legislation.

The Westray Bill amended the Criminal Code to make it easier for authorities to hold business owners responsible for deaths or injuries to employees hurt on the job.

