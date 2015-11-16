N.S. junior high teacher teacher accused of sex offences against child

Halifax RCMP have charged a junior high teacher with sex offences involving a child.

Justin Roland Singh Crozier, 30, of Eastern Passage, N.S., has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and luring a child.

Crozier is a teacher at Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River.

Lee Anne Amaral, the school's principal, issued a statement to families last night. It said Crozier has been placed on leave and is not teaching.

A lawyer for Crozier appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Friday morning.

Crozier has been released on conditions, including that he stay away from the complainant and anyone under the age of 18. He is also not to possess any device capable of accessing the internet.

The case returns to court in November.

