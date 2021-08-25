Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Judicial recount to be held next week for Glace Bay-Dominion

There will be a judicial recount of ballots from the recent provincial election in the Cape Breton district of Glace Bay-Dominion.

PC candidate John White defeated NDP candidate John Morgan by 33 votes

Erin Pottie · CBC News ·
John Morgan, left, was the NDP candidate in the 2021 Nova Scotia election in the riding of Glace Bay-Dominion. He was defeated by Progressive Conservative John White, right. Morgan has asked for a judicial recount. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

After a close race among Johns, John Morgan the New Democratic Party candidate, sought the recount after placing second by 33 votes.

Morgan, a former mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, was defeated in last Tuesday's election by school teacher John White of the Progressive Conservatives.

White received 2,759 votes to 2,726 for Morgan.

The Liberals' John John McCarthy came last, but was only about 250 votes away from the other two. Only 59 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots in the district. 

A Supreme Court of Nova Scotia order has been issued for a recount. It will take place at the Sydney Justice Centre on Monday.

The riding was previously held by Geoff MacLellan of the Liberals. He stepped down earlier this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Erin Pottie

Reporter

Erin Pottie is a CBC reporter based in Sydney. She has been covering local news in Cape Breton for 15 years. Story ideas welcome at erin.pottie@cbc.ca.

