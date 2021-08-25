Judicial recount to be held next week for Glace Bay-Dominion

There will be a judicial recount of ballots from the recent provincial election in the Cape Breton district of Glace Bay-Dominion.

After a close race among Johns, John Morgan the New Democratic Party candidate, sought the recount after placing second by 33 votes.

Morgan, a former mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, was defeated in last Tuesday's election by school teacher John White of the Progressive Conservatives.

White received 2,759 votes to 2,726 for Morgan.

The Liberals' John John McCarthy came last, but was only about 250 votes away from the other two. Only 59 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots in the district.

A Supreme Court of Nova Scotia order has been issued for a recount. It will take place at the Sydney Justice Centre on Monday.

The riding was previously held by Geoff MacLellan of the Liberals. He stepped down earlier this year.

