Court hears arguments over pay raise for province's judges

A confidential decision on judges salaries by the McNeil government should be subject to greater scrutiny, a lawyer for the Nova Scotia Provincial Judges' Association argued Tuesday.

The case before the Court of Appeal centres on the salaries paid to the 46 judges of the provincial and family courts.

It is a case that will determine hundreds of thousands of dollars in salary costs to the province.

The three appeal court judges reviewing the government's 2017 decision on salaries are Justice Linda Oland, Justice Joel Fichaud and Justice Duncan Beveridge. Court of Appeal justices are appointed by Ottawa and their salaries are not affected by provincial wage setting.

Report and recommendations

In late 2016, an independent tribunal of three people recommended in a report to the province that the judges' current salary of $236,376 should increase by a total of 9.5% over three years.

The tribunal made the recommendation by taking the salaries of judges in New Brunswick and adding the Nova Scotia GDP growth forecast in the first year. For the final two years the tribunal added the percentage rise in the consumer price index.

The tribunal members noted that Nova Scotia's judges are among the lowest-paid in the country, and accepted that a higher rate of pay would bring Nova Scotia's ability to attract "excellent candidates" in line with other provinces.

However in 2017 the government rejected the tribunal's recommendation, stating instead that it would provide the same increase given to Crown attorneys, doctors and other public servants: 0 per cent, 0 per cent, and 1 per cent in each of the next three years.

In a news release, Finance Minister Randy Delorey said this was a "fair salary increase" and the province could not afford more.

Arguments before the court

On Tuesday, Susan Dawes, a lawyer for the provincial judges' association, argued in court that the government has not shown the "factual foundation" for its decision.

She said the process for setting judges' salaries is supposed to be open and transparent to preserve judicial independence and to avoid turning salaries into a political decision.

Since the panel recommendation process is set down by law, Dawes said that the recommendations should not be "set aside lightly." She argued that if the government's reasons remain hidden, the public could never know if the decision was based on "bad information" or "bad faith."

However, Andrew Taillon, the lawyer for the province's Attorney General, argued to the court that the principle of judicial independence shouldn't allow the public to "peer into the minds of the executive."

Decisions made by the government at the cabinet table are confidential. Taillon reminded the court that by law the executive branch of government has the ability to accept, reject or vary the tribunal's ruling.

The courts must not trample on the government's ability to govern, Taillon argued.

"We should have a conservative approach, not a guns-blazing approach" to disclosure, he said.

The Court of Appeal justices have reserved their decision until a later date.