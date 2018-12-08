Groups call for public inquiry into death of intellectually disabled man

Two groups that work with people who have intellectual disabilities are calling for a public inquiry into the death of Joshua Evans.

Evans was 29 when he died in hospital on Sept. 11 after trying to take his life in a jail cell in Dartmouth, N.S., the day before. He had an intellectual disability and the mental development of a seven-year-old, his father has said.

Evans was at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility awaiting a court date on charges of accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography when he made the suicide attempt.

The Nova Scotia Association for Community Living (NSACL) and People First Nova Scotia sent a letter to provincial Justice Minister Mark Furey on Nov. 19 asking for a public inquiry into Evans's death.

"Nothing less than an appropriately constituted and resourced public inquiry can deal with the complexities of this case and the evident need for improvement in how the justice system responds to the needs of persons labelled with an intellectual disability," the letter reads.

'Clearly, there are issues'

Ruth Strubank, the NSACL executive director, said the organizations have not received a response to their request, despite a followup email to the minister's office on Monday.

"We believe the public really needs to understand what has gone on," Strubank said. "Clearly, there are issues with the justice system in our province and they're not meeting the needs of people with intellectual disabilities or developmental disabilities.

"And the fact that this young man took his life in a setting where he should have been observed, clearly he wasn't receiving the supports and services that he needed and he was very desperate."

Archie Kaiser is a Dalhousie University law professor who serves as a director of Nova Scotia Association for Community Living and a provincial adviser for People First Nova Scotia. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Archie Kaiser, a Dalhousie University law professor who serves as a director of NSACL and a provincial adviser for People First Nova Scotia, was one of the signatories on the letter.

"I think that Nova Scotia owes it to Joshua and to his family and to the public to look into what happened here, find out why this death occurred, in so far as that's possible, and to guarantee that there will be improvements in the justice system," he said in an interview.

Don Evans, Joshua's father, said in an email he supports the request for an inquiry.

"I really think a public inquiry is called for to understand what happened and prevent something like this from happening again," he wrote.

Internal investigation underway

Days after Evans died, Furey announced an internal investigation involving both the Justice and Health departments. But neither Strubank nor Kaiser is confident that investigation will be thorough enough to highlight all the problems or lead to the necessary changes.

"I simply would never trust it to the same extent that I would a judicially controlled and led public inquiry where the judge conducting it has no allegiance to anyone except discovering the truth and making recommendations for the improvement of public policy," Kaiser said.

Justice Minister Mark Furey said in September a review into the death of Joshua Evans will consider if the Burnside jail was an appropriate place for him to be held. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Strubank said she's not aware of any community groups who have been consulted as part of the internal investigation, but she's interested in working with the government to share expertise and knowledge.

"Before there's another death, we want to get at it," she said.

The justice minister declined a request for an interview on Friday. In a statement, Furey said he expects the internal review to conclude shortly and once it does, he will determine the next steps.

"The department has a responsibility to determine what has occurred and take the necessary steps to ensure it does not happen again," he said. "The loss of this young man's life is heartbreaking. As minister, I am concerned when an inmate dies in custody. We take this incident very seriously."