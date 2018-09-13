'This never should have happened,' says father of inmate who died

The father of a 29-year-old man who was found unresponsive after a suicide attempt in a Nova Scotia jail cell earlier this week says the system should be changed to prevent such a death from happening again.

Joshua Aaron Evans was discovered in his cell at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S., on Monday at 9:30 p.m. Staff began CPR and called paramedics, who took him to the Dartmouth General Hospital, where he died on Tuesday afternoon with family members present.

Halifax Regional Police and the Justice Department are investigating, and the medical examiner's office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

But Evans's father, Don Evans, said in a statement to CBC News that his son, who he said had a developmental disability and the intellect of a seven-year-old, was known to be suicidal and should have been closely monitored.

"If he is suicidal, someone should have noticed and been watching him around the clock," Don Evans wrote. "Laws need to be changed so this can never happen again."

Awaiting trial for child porn charges

Joshua Evans had been in the Burnside jail for four weeks, his father said.

He was arrested at his home in Upper Granville on July 12 and charged with accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography, as well as failing to comply with probation and prohibition orders. He was in prison on remand, and was awaiting a court appearance when he died.

Joshua had previously served time in the Niagara region of Ontario, his father said.

Notes about his suicidal thoughts would have been contained in any files sent from Ontario to Nova Scotia, Don Evans said. Joshua was also sent for a 30-day psychological evaluation shortly before he was arrested in Nova Scotia, his father said.

"Staff at the facility should have known and kept him safe," he said. "When someone goes into custody you expect them to be safe and not end up in the morgue four weeks later."

Justice Minister 'confident'

Speaking with reporters earlier Thursday, Justice Minister Mark Furey did not reveal details of the inmate's death or the care he received while he was behind bars, only saying that he did receive medical attention during his time there.

Justice Minister Mark Furey says the circumstances surrounding an inmate's death earlier this week are 'tragic.' (CBC)

But Furey said he has confidence in the system.

"I'm confident in the facility itself that, with the presence of the health authority and the forensics side and the experience and training of the correctional officers themselves and the support that is there through the nurse program and other health care support services, that patients are getting the medical attention they need."