Dartmouth man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 killing

A 72-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a man almost exactly three years ago.

Joseph Noel Landry entered the guilty plea during an appearance Monday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Landry had been facing a jury trial on a charge of second-degree murder in relation to the death of Darren Clyde Reid, 52.

Reid, also from Dartmouth, was found dead in his downtown apartment on April 16, 2018. Landry was arrested the next day.

Police said at the time the two men knew one another and that Landry was known to police.

Darren Reid, left, is pictured with his son, Dylan Reid. (Submitted by Dylan Reid)

The Crown and Landry's lawyer reached an agreement earlier this month to have him plead to the lesser charge.

Landry is to be sentenced May 28, at which time details of that night will be read into the record.

