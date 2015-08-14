Board denies Nova Scotia man parole in manslaughter case

A Halifax man with a history of extreme violence has been denied parole.

Joseph James Greene, 58, is serving an 11-year sentence for manslaughter in the death of Patrick Ernest Deagle in Enfield, N.S., in August 2015.

Greene's trial heard that he fled the scene after shooting Deagle to death in a dispute over drugs. Greene was arrested the next day.

He was initially charged with second-degree murder, but was convicted of the lesser offence of manslaughter. During a court appearance, Greene claimed he was acting in self-defence.

Greene has a lengthy criminal history with offences dating back to when he was very young. His convictions include assaulting a peace officer, assault causing bodily harm, cruelty to animals and wilfully killing a dog.

Greene in poor health

In rejecting his request for release at a hearing earlier this month, the Parole Board of Canada recounted an incident from 2007 when Greene's car was hit by another vehicle.

According to the board, Greene attacked the other car with an axe and severely injured the driver, causing deep lacerations to the victim's head.

Greene also got in trouble with the board in 2009 when he threatened to kill his ex-spouse and her new partner during a phone call from prison.

Greene told the board that his health is very poor and he doesn't want to die in prison.

"The board concludes that your health is very poor, but does not mitigate the risk you pose for violence as evidenced by your current offence where you armed yourself with a gun and shot the victim while sober," the board noted in its decision.

The board found Greene did not put forward a solid release plan and has not done a successful stint on day parole for his current offence.

